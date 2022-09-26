Edgeware Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6.99 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a total market cap of $6.99 million and $1.46 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,981.66 or 1.09941793 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00059059 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010480 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00064452 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,443,046,182 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware.

Buying and Selling Edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

