Edward Harris Fenster Sells 6,172 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $211,514.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578,012 shares in the company, valued at $54,078,471.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $884,500.00.

Sunrun Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $30.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 2.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 743.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Sunrun by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

