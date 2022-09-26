Edward S. Lampert Sells 9,496 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,496 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $1,044,749.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,115,230 shares in the company, valued at $782,817,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AutoNation Trading Down 0.0 %
AN opened at $106.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 7.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,685,000 after buying an additional 66,127 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 745.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after buying an additional 678,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
