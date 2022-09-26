Edward S. Lampert Sells 9,496 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,496 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $1,044,749.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,115,230 shares in the company, valued at $782,817,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation Trading Down 0.0 %

AN opened at $106.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $96.56 and a one year high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

AN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoNation to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoNation to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 7.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,685,000 after buying an additional 66,127 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 745.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after buying an additional 678,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.