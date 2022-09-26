Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after purchasing an additional 648,217 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after purchasing an additional 218,908 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $836,159,000 after purchasing an additional 320,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $839,720,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,223,839 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $84.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.65. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $82.92 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

