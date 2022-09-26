Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading Up 16.1% This Week

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $12,238.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00277279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001265 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017364 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,866,967 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.