Electroneum (ETN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $250,819.00

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $51.12 million and approximately $250,819.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001591 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00019700 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ClassZZ (CZZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,929,287,607 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

