Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.19.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $311.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,268 shares of company stock worth $94,808,105 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

