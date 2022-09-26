Elitium Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, Elitium has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00004710 BTC on exchanges. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $25.45 million and $639,987.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002758 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00146688 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,916,379 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io.

Buying and Selling Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions.”

