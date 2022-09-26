Elm Partners Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $371.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

