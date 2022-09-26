Elysian (ELS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.16 Million

Elysian (ELS) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and approximately $268,835.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00014831 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Elysian

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Elysian

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

