Emercoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $734,255.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 26th. Emercoin has a market cap of $734,255.00 and approximately $7,356.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00075134 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000100 BTC.

La Peseta (PTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,123,001 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising.Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity.Coin added by @”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.