Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 3.7 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $164.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.73 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

