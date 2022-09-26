Empirical Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,356.53.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,096.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,183.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,634.34 and a 1 year high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $35.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

