Empirical Asset Management LLC Makes New $326,000 Investment in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRG)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.
Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period.
Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
FLRG stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45.
