Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 482 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTI. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,047,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,373,000 after buying an additional 984,100 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,534,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 108,990 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 488,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 82,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,592,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTI opened at $28.26 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.56.

