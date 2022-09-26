Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Hits Market Cap of $334,067.00

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $334,067.00 and $28,133.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 135,744,230 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here. Empty Set Dollar’s official website is www.emptyset.finance. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans.

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance.ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol.”

