Endor Protocol Trading 46.5% Higher This Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $158,459.37 and $57.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00217115 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00197405 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005590 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.