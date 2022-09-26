Endor Protocol Trading 46.5% Higher This Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $158,459.37 and $57.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00217115 BTC.
- Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008049 BTC.
- Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC.
- Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00197405 BTC.
- Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005590 BTC.
- PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- MONK (MONK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000095 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
About Endor Protocol
Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Endor Protocol
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
