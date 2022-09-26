Energi Hits Market Cap of $8.91 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $8.91 million and $157,332.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00091058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00076057 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00032192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00019237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 56,753,490 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

