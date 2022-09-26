ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. set a €15.70 ($16.02) price objective on ENI in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on ENI in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($17.35) price target on ENI in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on ENI in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($18.88) price target on ENI in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

ENI Trading Down 3.4 %

ETR:ENI opened at €10.75 ($10.97) on Friday. ENI has a 12-month low of €10.53 ($10.74) and a 12-month high of €14.80 ($15.10). The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.58.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

