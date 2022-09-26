Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day moving average of $106.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entegris has a 12-month low of $84.03 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,931,000 after purchasing an additional 374,707 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 16.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,666 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,754,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,005,000 after purchasing an additional 306,062 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 2.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,860 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Entegris by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,742,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,677,000 after purchasing an additional 69,028 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.