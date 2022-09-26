Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Increased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,237 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,880 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $60,331,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

