Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at C$1.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$201.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of C$1.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.98.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

