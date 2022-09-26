Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Enthusiast Gaming Price Performance
Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at C$1.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$201.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of C$1.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.98.
About Enthusiast Gaming
Featured Articles
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.