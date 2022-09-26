Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Nathan J. Dowden Sells 3,275 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $49,550.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,093.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance
Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $36.85.
Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA)
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
- Should These 3 Top-Performing Mid-Caps Be On Your Watchlist?
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.