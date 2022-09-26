Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Nathan J. Dowden Sells 3,275 Shares

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 3,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $49,550.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,093.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Further Reading

