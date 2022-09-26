EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $1.17 on Major Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00006170 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $334.96 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005070 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002074 BTC.
- Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,066,251,656 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
