EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $1.17 on Major Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00006170 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $334.96 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,066,251,656 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

