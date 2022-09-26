EOS (EOS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.29 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $334.96 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00005998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,066,334,656 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

