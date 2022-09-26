Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 72.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.50.

Shares of EQIX opened at $593.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $662.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 84.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $590.21 and a 52-week high of $853.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

