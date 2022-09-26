Eska (ESK) 1-Day Volume Tops $14,226.00

Eska (ESK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. Eska has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $14,226.00 worth of Eska was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eska coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Eska has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010919 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10749732 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Eska
Eska (CRYPTO:ESK) is a coin. Eska’s official website is eskacoin.com. Eska’s official Twitter account is @EskaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Eska Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Eska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eska and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.