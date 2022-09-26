Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $142,744.30 and approximately $78.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,930,048,943 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

