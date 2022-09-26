EtherGem Hits Market Capitalization of $127,331.06 (EGEM)

EtherGem (EGEM) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a market cap of $127,331.06 and approximately $675.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem’s launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members.”

