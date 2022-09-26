EUNO (EUNO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $831.00

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. EUNO has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $831.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,661,141,265 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services.”

