EUNO (EUNO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $831.00

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. EUNO has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $831.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC.
- Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00197270 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Cryptostone (CPS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Connect (CNT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000410 BTC.
- Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.
EUNO Coin Profile
EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,661,141,265 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling EUNO
