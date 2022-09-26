Evercore ISI Trims Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Target Price to $550.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $571.92.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $466.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 30,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.