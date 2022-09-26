EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $213.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $37,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,919.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 8,377 shares of company stock worth $82,234 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in EverQuote by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in EverQuote by 1,308.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 48,796 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth $20,019,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in EverQuote by 154.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.