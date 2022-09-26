EverRise Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (RISE)

EverRise (RISE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. EverRise has a market capitalization of $27.74 million and $62,459.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverRise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EverRise has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EverRise

EverRise’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins. EverRise’s official website is www.everrise.com. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EverRise is https://reddit.com/r/EverRise.

Buying and Selling EverRise

According to CryptoCompare, “EverRise is a blockchain technology company focused on increasing accessibility to decentralized finance by bringing security solutions to the space. Through an innovative ecosystem of decentralized applications, EverRise provides investors and developers the tools to access the widest possible market with the maximum level of security.The EverRise token is a multi-chain, collateralized cryptocurrency that powers the EverRise dApp ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

