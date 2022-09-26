EvidenZ Market Capitalization Achieves $2.28 Million (BCDT)

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0587 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $4,276.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 38,835,136 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EvidenZ is www.evidenz.io.

EvidenZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

