ExclusiveCoin Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $59,596.88 and approximately $59.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000346 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

