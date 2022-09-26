Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Shares of EXC opened at $41.67 on Thursday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 62,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 195.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

