Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EXC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.23.

EXC stock opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 30.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 30.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

