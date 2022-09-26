Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 30.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Exelon by 30.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.