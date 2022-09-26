Exen Coin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.17 Million (BTXN)

Exen Coin (BTXN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. Exen Coin has a total market cap of $7.17 million and $89,128.00 worth of Exen Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exen Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002726 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Exen Coin has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010989 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Exen Coin
Exen Coin’s official Twitter account is @Bitexencom.
Buying and Selling Exen Coin
