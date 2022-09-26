Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Extended Stay America Price Performance

STAY stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $20.47.

