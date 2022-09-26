FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Price Tops $6.01 on Exchanges

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 26th. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $23.75 million and $3.59 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.01 or 0.00031306 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,907 coins. The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios. The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

