FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $215.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.64.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a twelve month low of $146.65 and a twelve month high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

