FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $185.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FedEx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.64.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Down 3.4 %

FDX opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 1-year low of $146.65 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.03.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $30,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 26.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $294,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1,061.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.