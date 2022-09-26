FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FDX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $246.00 to $236.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.64.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $149.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a one year low of $146.65 and a one year high of $266.79.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 21.03%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

