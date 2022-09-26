FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $192.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FDX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.64.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $149.33 on Friday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $146.65 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.03.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in FedEx by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in FedEx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.