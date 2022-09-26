FEG Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.33 Million (FEG)

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. FEG Token has a total market capitalization of $12.33 million and approximately $335,999.00 worth of FEG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FEG Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FEG Token has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

FEG Token Profile

FEG Token’s launch date was January 31st, 2021. FEG Token’s total supply is 41,084,983,684,331,000 coins. FEG Token’s official website is fegtoken.com. FEG Token’s official Twitter account is @FEGtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FEG Token is https://reddit.com/r/FegToken_Official.

Buying and Selling FEG Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The main idea behind FEG is to provide a decentralized transaction network which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. The path forward for FEG is determined by market fluctuations, but the model it runs on begs FEG to succeed.FEG is a fully decentralized deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 100 Quadrillion. On each transaction, a tax of 1% will be distributed to the holders and a further 1% will be burnt, hence incentivizing holders to hodl and decreasing the supply overtime. As the supply decreases, the scarcity of the token increases. This inversely-proportional relationship constitutes a supply and demand model. Furthermore, there is no limit as to how many tokens can be burnt.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FEG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FEG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FEG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

