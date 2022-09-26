FenerbahÃ§e Token (FB) Hits Market Cap of $3.68 Million

FenerbahÃ§e Token (FB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One FenerbahÃ§e Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00008835 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FenerbahÃ§e Token has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. FenerbahÃ§e Token has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $522,963.00 worth of FenerbahÃ§e Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FenerbahÃ§e Token Coin Profile

FenerbahÃ§e Token (CRYPTO:FB) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2021. FenerbahÃ§e Token’s total supply is 28,630,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,180,000 coins.

FenerbahÃ§e Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fenerbahçe Token is the “fan token” defined as the “utility token” of Fenerbahçe Sports Club. Fenerbahçe Token, produced in cooperation with Fenerbahçe and Paribu, will offer various privileges to Fenerbahçe fans. As a token holder, Fenerbahçe fans will be able to contribute to both their own tomorrow and the future of their club with the possibilities of the digital world. “

