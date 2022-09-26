Ferguson (FERG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $108.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $183.67.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ferguson from £122 ($147.41) to GBX 9,800 ($118.41) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,535.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ferguson Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.