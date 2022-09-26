Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.0799 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.0799 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $87.78 million and $6.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00091363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00074573 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00031370 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00019280 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,098,541,508 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.