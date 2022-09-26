Fetch.ai Trading 10.2% Lower This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $91.17 million and $6.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00089109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00070763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00031307 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00018717 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,098,611,574 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

